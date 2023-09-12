CLEMSON, S.C. — The seventh-ranked Razorbacks (3-2-1) were held scoreless for the first time this season and were defeated, 1-0, by No. 9 Clemson.
First half
The match’s lone goal was scored in the 36th minute and was the sixth goal Arkansas has conceded this season. Tiger forward Caroline Conti netted her first of the season to give Clemson (6-0-1) its first ranked win of 2023.
Second half
Arkansas found the back of the net twice in the second half, but both goals were waved off. The second would-be equalizer was served from the corner by forward Ava Tankersley and redirected in by forward Anna Podojil with 7:54 left on the clock but it was ruled that the Hogs interfered with Clemson’s goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz.
The Hogs outshot the Tigers, 14-12, and recorded 10 of 14 in the second half. Podojil led the team with a season-high four shots.
Next up
The Hogs will open SEC play on Friday, Sept. 15, at Tennessee (3-1-1). Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and the match will be streamed on SEC Network+.
