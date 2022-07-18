Having a positive mindset, and cultivating positive vibes produces a positive life. Positivity is a mindset, it's a life change and happiness is a feeling, a mood. Moods come and go but choosing to make a life change and setting your mind to focus always on the positive things in your life takes commitment and a real desire to take control of your life. You, and only you, have the choice and the outcome of this positive mindset choice is happiness. Happiness in your life depends on the quality of your thoughts and how dedicated you are to changing how you think about things.
When I'm struggling with pain it's tough to stay positive. When I have sad things happen it's hard to find the happy. I came across a poster many years ago that shared a recipe for positivity. It went something like this: Take a smidgen of wisdom, a dash of love, and mix in a spoonful of acceptance, and a hint of gratitude. Add a cup of hope, a pinch of luck, and mix in a sprinkle of truth with a handful of self-love. Gently stir in a splash of joy and a sliver of inspiration. This is a recipe for positivity.
Confucius says, “If you are positive, you'll see opportunities instead of obstacles.” So this week, do as Confucius says, stay positive, see opportunities instead of obstacles, and act on them. This week leave a flower on someone's doorstep or desk at your place of employment. You don't have to know them, just leave the flower, and add a note of inspiration if you like. Just a simple gesture like this can bring happiness to someone. A simple flower is a symbol of happiness and a positive way to touch someone else.
My husband brought me a bouquet of wildflowers today. How did he know that I was struggling? How did he know that I was in physical pain and having thoughts that were not positive or helpful in dealing with my pain? It turned my day around. It brought my thoughts back to where I want them to be, always. Sometimes we need that little kindness, that gift that only someone else can give, to turn that frown upside down. Flowers are a better way to turn my frown upside down because doing a handstand is completely out of the question! “If you take a frown and turn it upside down, the person you are holding by their ankles will soon pass out!” Woody Allen.
