Adam Randall Granholm, age 57, of Conway, Arkansas, passed to his eternal reward on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, after battling Alzheimer’s dementia. He was born on April 10, 1963, at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, to the late Martin and Barbara Walker Gran.
As a child, Adam excelled at art and math. He loved to draw animation and spent many hours fine tuning his technique. Having spent part of his childhood in Southern California, he became a lover of all things Disney and captured many of his favorite characters in his artwork – Mickey Mouse, Winnie-the-Pooh and Tinkerbell. When his children came along, he enjoyed capturing their favorite cartoon characters, as well – Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo and Dexter and DeDe.
Sculpting also became a favorite medium for his artistic talents. He amazed his family with his quick-wit and “little diddies” as he called them (jingles).
Adam loved animals, especially cats and dogs, and had numerous strays that he loved and cared for over the years. He loved antique cars and furniture, restoring several pieces of furniture for family members. He loved this country, enjoyed a good political discussion and would have willingly served his country in the military if not for being a Type I Diabetic. Adam was united in marriage on July 14, 1990, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ft. Smith to Joan (Schlaf) Granholm. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Joan; daughter, Rhiannon Granholm of Conway; son, Garrott and wife Haley Granholm of Conway; sister, Sister Mary Antonette, OPC (Judy) of Barhamsville, Virginia; brothers, Martin “Buzz” and wife Ruth Gran of Knoxville, Tennessee, Rick Gran of Venus, Texas, and Colin and wife Rowena Gran of Van Buren, Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morrilton, with visitation at 10 a.m. and rosary at 10:30 a.m. preceding it. Burial will take place approximately 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Dana, Vicki, Dawna and LaSaSa of Kindred Hospice, Lesa Smith of Home Instead Senior Care and Dr. Brad Tilley for their support and guidance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Bethleham Monastery of the Poor Clares
Mount St. Francis
5500 Holly Fork Road
Barhamsville, VA 23011-2209
OR
Best Friends Resource Center
Located within the Humane
Society for Animals
407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR 72758
479-310-8569
