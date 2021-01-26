Agnes Mae McGinty, 79, of Mayflower, received her wings on Jan. 21, 2021.
Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Morgan Full Gospel Church, 14806 Marche Road in North Little Rock. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Morgan Full Gospel Church.
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. 501-982-3400
Full Obituary, Guestbook, and COVID Statement are available at www.anatural statefuneralservice.com
