Albert Elijah Woods Sr., went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He was born on Aug. 19, 1950, to the late Elijah Abraham (Pete) Woods and Mary Alice Woods in Caruth, Missouri. He celebrated his 70th birthday, he had a 3-layer cake, balloons, and presents. He was so pleased about his party, and retired from Rock Tenn.
Albert is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susan Louise Woods; son, Albert Elijah (Bo) Woods Jr.; daughter, Sherry Ann Woods; grandsons, Isaiah Lamar Gilmore, Jacob and Joseph Woods; granddaughter, Billy Jean Stewart; brother, James Paul Woods; aunt, Imogene Woods; sister, Judy Collier; niece, Jessica Freeman; and nephew, Shane Collier.
His loving caregivers that he called his family, Cassi Coates and her family Emily Coates, Rebecca McCully, Patsy Freeman, Amber Jenkins, Brenda Dowdy who is his best friend, and a longtime friend BF Glover.
Thank you for kindness and help to Kindred Hospice.
Preceded in death by his brother, Howard R. Woods.
A memorial service will be at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Dusty Burt officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
