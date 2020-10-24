Albert Wayne Childers (Bud), 74, of Cabot, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Oct. 21, 2020. He will be cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation will be handled by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home. Full obituary at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
