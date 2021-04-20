Aleene Elizabeth Henson, 92, of Mayflower died on April 15, 2021. She was born on Feb. 10, 1929, in Traskwood, Arkansas. She was the daughter of J. W. (Bud) and Roenia Webb.
She graduated from Glen Rose High School on April 18, 1947, the day she married her high school English teacher, Thomas Deaton Henson. She was a teacher in Mitchell, SD 1964-68; librarian in the Mitchell Public Library 1968-1972; Driver Ed teacher at Cotton Plant, Arkansas, 1972-74; Librarian and Driver Ed teacher at Mayflower, Arkansas, 1974-77; Media Specialist at Harris Elementary School, PCSSD 1977-80; Media Specialist at Jacksonville Jr. High School North 1980-91; She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Conway, Arkansas, Phi Kappa Phi, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Woodmen of the World, and Faulkner County Master Gardeners. She has degrees from Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, South Dakota; South Dakota State University; and the University of Oklahoma.
She is survived by two children, Sara Shinn of Mayflower, and Chuck (Teresa) Henson of Van Buren, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Terri Greer (Donnie) of Conway; Blake Shinn of Conway; Tommy Kendrick of Heber Springs, Arkansas; Chris (Crystal) Henson of Grand Prairie, Texas; Anthony (Ashley) Henson of Greenwood, Arkansas; and Matthew Henson of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; three great-grandsons; five great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years; her parents; daughter, Laura Kendrick; four brothers and five sisters from the Covington family; and two brothers and four sisters from the Webb family.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. with memorial service following at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24 at First United Methodist Church in Conway.
Memorials may be made to the Music Fund, First United Methodist Church, Conway, Arkansas.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
