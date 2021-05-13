Alex Lafferty, 60, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on April 28, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas, to Tom and Elizabeth Ann Lafferty on June 28, 1960.
He went to school at Oak Grove in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He worked as Vice President of Lafferty Equipment for 25 years. He was involved in church, hunting, fishing, and shooting sports. He was awarded medals in the world skeet tournament, Arkansas State Sporting Clays Champion in 1994, was instrumental in starting the Vilonia High School Trap team in 2009, and played a role in starting Camp Areopagus summer Christian camp and family development center.
Alex was preceded in death by his father, Tom Lafferty; mother, Elizabeth Ann Lafferty; and older brother, Bill Lafferty.
Survivors include his son, Ethan Lafferty; older brother, Drew Lafferty (Nita Lafferty); younger sister, Cara Lafferty; and countless friends and church family.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Camp Areopagus or your favorite charity.
