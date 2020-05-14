Alfred E. Cobb, Jr. died May 12, 2020, in Conway, Arkansas. He was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan.
Due to the coronavirus, memorial services will be held at a later time to be announced.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 4:59 am
