Alfred Ray McCorkle, known to many as “Brother Al” and to his family as Puchie, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020, at the age of 77.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1942, in Tyronza, Arkansas, to James Henry and Virgie Lee McCorkle. Brother Al was in Christian Education for 44 years, and was a licensed minister in the Assemblies of God. Prior to being licensed as a minister, he was a worker with Gideons International. He established and was the original owner of Ed’s Country Catfish in Conway. He was a self-employed licensed General Contractor for 46 years, through which he was able to dedicate his time and resources to help many ministry projects. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his favorite passion was being a husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was a generous person, and showed love and compassion for everyone, always looking for an opportunity to minister to someone while wanting nothing in return.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 60 years, Donna J. (Muse) McCorkle of the home; four daughters, Trina Lynn, Lena Ray, Tina Lee and Gena Rhea; his loving companion Shiloh; seven grandchildren, Brianna Michelle, Bethany Lynn, Danielle Ray, Dillon Robert, Madeline Lee, Creed Patrick, Brayden Dean; two great-grandchildren, Lily-Mae Evelyn, Noah Stephen; six siblings, Maxine, Ed, A.J., Harvey, Shirley, Joyce; as well as a host of friends and extended family.
There will be a online memorial service only at www.conwaycowboychurch.com and Conway Cowboy Church Facebook page, Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. A special life-long friend, Shane Dickson will officiate and Al’s nephew, Scott Lucas, will also be sharing memories.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Convoy of Hope P.O. Box 1125 Springfield, MO. 65801.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173.
Sign the online at guestbook www.viloniafuneral home.com
