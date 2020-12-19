Alice Jo Nichols, 90, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
She was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Vilonia, Arkansas, to Arthur and Brantie Daves. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Nichols; and several brothers and one sister.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike Nichols (Sandy) and Mark Nichols (Lisa); two grandchildren, Angela Michaels (Kevin) and Christopher Nichols; two great grandchildren, Max and Nola Michaels; and her brother, John Daves (Nonie).
Alice was a faithful member of White Station Church of Christ and enjoyed volunteering in various roles at the church for well over 40 years. She enjoyed to cross stitch, reading her bible, and deeply loved her family very much. She will be missed by all that knew her. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, 201 N Pine Street, West Memphis, Arkansas. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 472 US-64, Conway, Arkansas. Online condolences may be made at RollerFuneral Homes.com/WestMemphis.
