Alisha Marie (Langston) Walker, 35, of Atkins, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born May 24, 1985, in Morrilton, Arkansas, a daughter of Darrell Langston and Candy Wallace Hazel.
She was a homemaker. She was so amazing to be around; she touched each heart with love and laughter, always willing to give anyone a helping hand. She had a heart of gold; she was always taking in all strays (people and animals). Her beauty showed inside and out. She was so proud of her kids. Her favorite thing to tell them was “I love you to the moon and back” or “I love you more than a fat kid loves cake.” The love she and her husband Sheray had for each other could be the blueprint of how to save the world. Alisha enjoyed her family time and led by example. She always loved our softball family (Strikers) and enjoyed each game.
Alisha is survived by her husband, Sheray Walker; sons, Richard and Tanner; daughters, Ziamiah and Ducky; sister, Misty; father, Darrell Langston and other mother, Elaine Langston; mother, Candy Hazel; grandmother, Jo Wallace; special niece, Jordan; brother in laws, Red, Tutu, and Booboo; sister in laws, Meme, Dee, and Shermaine; and many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Charlie Wallace; grandparents, J.W. and Helen Langston; mother in law, Helen Walker; uncle, Dale Langston; and numerous others.
A Celebration of Life service is to be announced. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. We would like to thank everyone for all the help and prayers. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
