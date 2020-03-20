Alta Jo Tribble McAteer, 87, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born July 6, 1932, to the late French and Lurline (McMahan) Tribble. Alta was also preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Berlin McAteer, and her brother, Jack Tribble.
Alta was a faithful member of Greenbrier Church of Christ. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She enjoyed sewing and fishing, but she got her greatest pleasure from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alta was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her goodbye hugs and hearing her say “Bye, I love you” one last time.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; daughters, Debbie Reid (Rick) and Donna Brazeale (Hutch); grandchildren, Chad Reid (Brandi) and Amber Brantley (CL); great-grandchildren; Logan Reid, Wiley Reid, Sully Reid, Maddox Brantley and Adelyn Brantley; niece, Jackie Carrigan (Taylor); and many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Hospital.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
