Mr. Alvin Leon Givan, 69, of Little Rock, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 29, 1951, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Lenora (Wright) and Columbus Mattison, Sr.
He is survived by two daughters, Dr. TaLisha Givan of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and Raven Givan of Conway, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Miah White, Karmin Ross and Kennedi Ross; four sisters, Mona Jones, Brenda Mattison, Paulette Mattison and Debra Mattison; one brother, Dennis Mattison; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 8112 Bicentennial Road, North Little Rock, Arkansas. Walk-thru visitation 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment Robinson Cemetery in Conway, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www. larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
