Andrew Franklin ‘Sonny Buck’ Paul, 82, of Greenbrier was born on October 23, 1937 and passed from this life Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Sonny was born in Vilonia, Arkansas to John Franklin and Beulah Francis Duncan Paul, the youngest of 8 children. He was a carpenter and a member of The Liberty Church of Christ.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, his sweet wife, Betty Lou Cartwright Paul, his son, Gary Franklin Paul, and grandson Austin Cartwright. Family also preceding him in death were a brother Herman Lee ‘Bud’ Paul, sisters Dorothy Paul, Marvell Paul Martin, and Mary Laverne Paul Goss.
Andrew is survived by his sons James Paul Cartwright and Scott Allan Paul (Lisa) who were his faithful caregivers for the last years of his life. Also surviving are grandchildren Austin Paul, Gary Paul, Dylan Cartwright, Lauren Cartwright, Peyton Cartwright, and Michael Eck. Three sisters surviving him are Faye Dean Paul Lawrence, Erma Jean Paul Hazel, and Sylvia Don Paul Wells.
Andrew was known as ‘Sonny’ to some and ‘Buck’ to others until a young niece decided to call him ‘Sonny Buck’ one day. Sonny was adventurous and loved life. He gave motorcycle rides to all of his family and taught many of his family how to water ski. After illness bound him to his home, his little dog Gizmo was his companion as his sons and family cared for him.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm at New Liberty Cemetery on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
