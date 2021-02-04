Andy Omar Matthews, age 45, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in the presence of family at Conway Regional Medical Center in Conway, Arkansas.
Andy was born July 25, 1975, in Little Rock Arkansas, the son of Annette Hendrix Matthews and Andy L. Matthews.
Andy is survived by his mother; his sister, Pamela Handloser; brother-in-law, James R. Handloser; nephew and niece, Aaron and Rachel Handloser; cousins, Hayden, Jason and Aaron Hendrix; and a host of friends and caregivers at Conway Human Development Center.
Andy is predeceased in death by his father; an infant sister; paternal grandparents, Henry and Glendean Matthews of Atkins, Arkansas; and maternal grandparents, Hoytt and Mildred Hendrix of Marshall, Arkansas.
Andy was a fighter who loved life and lived it to the fullest despite lifelong challenges. He loved music (especially Bluegrass), dogs, vacuum cleaners, floor buffers and car and bus rides. He met each waking hour with endurance and determination.
A resident of Conway Human Development Center since the age of 14, the family wishes to thank Andy’s personal caregivers, medical staff, his teachers and other support staff throughout the years. A special thank you goes to Conway Regional Medical Center staff and his physician Dr. Eric Woodard.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Andy with a memorial gift may consider Conway Human Development Center Volunteer Council, Chapel Fund, 150 East Siebenmorgen Road, Conway, Arkansas 72032.
Interment will take place at Riverwood Memorial Garden, Mausoleum of Hope, Maumelle, Arkansas, Friday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 Directives for wearing masks and socially distancing.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/owens
