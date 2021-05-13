Angelo Devonne Garth, 49, of Mayflower, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born Jan. 24, 1972, in Conway, Arkansas, to Ellison Garth, Sr. and the late Windell Stubbs.
He is survived by children, Kyana and D’Angelo Garth; grandmother, Etoy Stubbs; and siblings, Tommia Garth Cobbs, Teffany Garth, Sandra Garth Stubbs, Kimberly Williford, Ellison Garth, Jr., Randy Garth, and Patrick Garth.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Palarm Cemetery in Mayflower, Arkansas. Walk through visitation will be held 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home,910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larry gacklinfuneralhomes.com
