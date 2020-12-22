Anna Beth Mahan (Hodges-Jennings) of Martinville passed away from this life on Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 74. Born on Sept. 5, 1946, to Herbert and Polly Jennings, Beth grew up on a mountainside in Clarksville, Arkansas, with her three siblings roaming the wooded forest and playing in the pastures of their family farm. She adored and admired her older sister Willie who helped to raise all of them, and she loved to chase after her brothers Herb and James on their imaginative adventures through the backwoods and best times of life. Her family was everything.
Beth will be remembered most for her unconditional love for everyone she knew, kindness, generous heart, adventurous spirit, hard work and creative ability to turn a bad situation into something good. Grammy, as she was known, shined brightly in our hearts and was loved deeply. An inspiring soul in the lives of her family and friends, she took care of them by doing whatever she could in her power to help. She would listen with an open heart and provide wise advice if needed, relying on her God given nature to serve gracefully without judgement.
Many wonderful teenage years of Beth’s were lived in Quitman, Arkansas, as she would share cherished stories about life at QHS and about her beloved Hodges family. After high school she moved to Clinton where she worked and raised a family for several years. Her girls remember the days of music and dancing through the house, poetry, and laughter as she showed them how to live a life of character. Her career spanned over 40 years in fashion, journalism, radio, banking, advertising, and sales. It was early in her sales career that she met the love of her life, Nick Mahan and quickly developed a loving bond with him and his three sons. Later on she would relocate to Greenbrier where she would help to raise Russ. Beth joined the Mahan family and spent the remainder of her life in Martinville, returning to farmland and the woods of Arkansas that she so loved. She and Nick lived out their lives enjoying the land surrounded by their extensive family and many friends. Beth grew up in the Church of Christ and was always a spiritual and faithful person. While living in Martinville, she became a dedicated member of the Martinville Church of Christ.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents and husband Nick Mahan.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Johnson, Missy (Scott) Mamary and Shannon Hermann; stepsons, Randy, Robert and Russell Mahan; grandchildren Brooke (Fiance’ Canyon Harbin) Johnson, Joey and Anna Mamary, Cooper Hermann; great grandson Berkley Harbin; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Britton) Echols, Evan Iberg, Jessica James, Dylan, Blake and Alyvia Mahan; step-great grandchildren, Hunter, Haeleah and Hannah Echols; her sister, Wille (Osbie) Davis; brothers Herbert (Dottie) Jennings, and James (Diane) Jennings; several beloved nieces and nephews; and many other relatives, friends and beloved pets.
A graveside service will be held at Martinville Cemetery and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the March of Dimes, 1501 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR 72207. 501-251-1325
Pallbearers: Brian Hermann, Cooper Hermann, Canyon Harbin, Joey Mamary, Scott Mamary, Greg Patterson and Trey Jennings. Honorary Pallbearers: Andrew Jennings, Nathaniel Jennings, Blake Lieblong, Craig Patterson, Donny McMillen, Jim Hardy, Nick Martinez, Randy Mahan, Russell Mahan and Ricky Harrington (Tadpole).
Arrangements under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058.
