Anthony Allen McNatt, 51, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born Nov. 22, 1969, to his parents, Allen Lee McNatt and Ann McNatt.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Allen L. McNatt of Greenbrier; daughters, Ashley Amanda Sherman and husband, Nathan of Greenbrier, Alyssa Katherine Taylor and husband, Robert of Conway, and Aubrey Ann McNatt of Waldon; grandchildren, Mason Sherman, Alivia Sherman of Greenbrier; his brother, Jimmy Darin McNatt and wife, Paula of Greenbrier; and his nieces, nephew, and friends.
Tony is preceded in death by his mother, Ann McNatt; grandparents, Alvis Allen McNatt and Bonnie Lucille Kerr McNatt of Arkoma, Dewie Paul Herring of Damascus, and Clarice G. Farley Steele of Conway; brother, David Wayne McNatt and Rick McNatt of Conway.
Tony McNatt, as he was known to his family and friends, worked many years for Nabholz Construction until he had to retire due to his health. He was a graduate of Greenbrier High Schools, and UACCM. Tony would say that his greatest accomplishment was his three girls. Tony was able to watch his girls grow up and be there for the two grandchildren he had as well. This was all because he received a heart mate, he was an LVAD warrior. He loved to talk to anymore about it especially someone who was thinking about getting one or already had one. Tony kept his sense of humor to the very end, he could always make you laugh.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ransom and Dr. Hutchins as well as the nurses, too many to count, who worked at Baptist in Little Rock that gave him their love and support through the years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on the same day.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcrites funeralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.