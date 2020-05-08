Archie Lee Lester III, 8, of Maumelle, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born Aug. 13, 2011, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Zandra Kay Chandler and Archie Lee Lester, Jr.
Archie attended Crystal Hill Elementary School.
He is survived by his parents, Archie Lester, Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Zandra Chandler of Maumelle, Arkansas; one sister, Zyon Greene; maternal grandmother, Catherine Chandler of Conway, Arkansas; paternal grandparents, Archie Lester, Sr. and Georgia Lester of Little Rock, Arkansas; maternal great grandmother, Mary Hollerman of Conway, Arkansas; paternal great grandparents, Lessie Emeh of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and Jessie and Lizzie Williams of West Memphis, Arkansas; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the funeral home chapel.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.