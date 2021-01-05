Arleetris Cornett, 65, of Conway, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020.
Walk through visitation was held, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, from 12-6 p.m. at Veasley Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2021, 1 p.m. on the campus of True Holiness Saints Center, 198 Hwy 286 East, Conway, Arkansas
Private committal service and final resting place will be held at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
