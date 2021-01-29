On Jan. 24, 2021, Aubrey J. Thomas of Mayflower, Arkansas, peacefully entered into the gates of heaven, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 6, 1955, in Bigelow, Arkansas, to the late Allison and Mattie Thomas. He was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Aubrey (PawPaw) is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Alice (Granny); his mother-in-law, Nelli Simon of Mayflower, Arkansas; two brothers, Ralph (Jackie) Thomas and Junior (Betty) Thomas, both of Houston, Arkansas; one sister, Ineta Faye Branscumb of Oppelo, Arkansas; a brother-in-law, Bobby (Madelyn) Teas of Hector, Arkansas; five children, Toby (Pam) Davis of Houston, Arkansas, April (Brandon) Kraatz of Smyrna, Tennessee, Joshua (Katrina) Thomas, and Jacob (Toshua) Thomas of Mayflower, Arkansas, and Aaron (Sandy) Thomas of Conway, Arkansas; 13 grandchildren, Cody (River), Clayton, Naaman, Jackson, Shelby, Bailey, Tayton, AubriAnna, Kiely, Tyler, Rylan, and Emily; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Aubrey worked at Conway Bus Plant for many years. He also drove 18-wheelers and ended his retirement as a bus driver, known as “Mr. Aubrey”. He loved going camping, fishing and being with his family. He made friends with everyone he met and loved telling jokes and sharing memories. His laughter will always be missed. He was a faithful member of Northside Apostolic Church. He was loved and will be truly missed by so many.
A visitation will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Final Interment will be in Mayflower Cemetery, Mayflower, Arkansas.
Pallbearers are Chris Green, Kris Wilkerson, Doug Jones, Paul Potter, Sheldon Brock and Eldon Luker. Honorary Pallbearers are his Children and Grandchildren.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.