Audrey (Davis) Loghry, age 63, of Conway passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
It was her wish to be cremated and have no public services. Arrangements for Audrey (Davis) Loghry are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173. Sign her Book of Memories at www. viloniafuneralhome.com.
