B.L. Brown, 96, of Conway died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Daryl Brown and Denny Brown; four grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; three great-great-grandsons; one brother-in-law; and many other family and friends.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Floral Baptist Church with visitation held one-hour prior. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance at this time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering and social distancing will be observed.
