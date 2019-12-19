Barbara Dianne Fowlkes, a long-time resident of the Mt. Vernon area, died Dec. 14, the day she won a courageous battle over Parkinson’s Disease.
A visitation will be held at the Romance Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 with A Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. also at the church. Inurnment will follow the service at the Romance Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home/Searcy.
Online Guestbook:www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.