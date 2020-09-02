Barbara Jean Hensley, 81, of Vilonia, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 17, 1938, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Charlie and Bernice Griffin Holt. Barbara is also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James Hensley, Jr.; and three brothers, Charles Holt, Darrell Holt, and Allen Griffin.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Donna Castellani (Mark), Debra Hampton (Terry), and Lori Hensley; sister, Annette Johnson (Earl); grandchildren, Cody Castellani (Caitlin), Taryn Tennant (Josh), Brittany Johnson, Michael Johnson, Nikki Lear (Shane), Ashley York (Matt), and Kaitlyn Camp; great-grandchildren, Watson and Winston Castellani, Tera Lear, Preston, Avery, and Sophie York, and expecting two more great-grandchildren in December. She is also survived by a special sister-in-law, Betty Holt Freeman.
Barbara enjoyed gardening, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew her as Meme. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held at 10am Friday, September 4, 2020, at Vilonia Cemetery.
Online guest book: www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
