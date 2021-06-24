Ms. Bennie Jo Heaton, 92, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Heaton was born to the late Lee Heaton and Della Heaton on Thursday, July 12, 1928, in Lufkin, Texas.
Bennie attended the Faith Church Assembly of God in Conway, Arkansas. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching VTN, especially John Hagee, and enjoyed playing Skip-Bo with her friends.
Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Darlene Langley, Megan Howell (Jimmy), Pat Ryall (T.L.) all of Greenbrier, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Chris Langley, Dana Thomas, Jason Robertson, Casey Shofner; five great-grandchildren, Cameron Thomas, Austin Thomas, Aaron Shofner, Daisy Langley, Rachael Shofner; one great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Jo Thomas; one brother, Douglas Heaton; two sisters, Pearline Stegall, Ginger Elrod; and by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Ms. Heaton is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Harold Langley; grandson, Clayton Robertson; two brothers, Dr. Paul Heaton, Riett Heaton; two sisters, Esther Owens, Mickie Settle.
No services are scheduled at this time.
