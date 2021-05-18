Bennie Lewis Sandefur was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Carl Enoch Sandefur and Mabel Boling Sandefur.
Bennie passed from this life on April 16, 2021, in Morrilton, Arkansas. Bennie owned ASG in Morrilton specializing in repairing alternators, generators and starters that were difficult to have repaired anywhere else. He was known and loved by many people in the community.
He always had an open door policy and many friends would drop by to talk and share their stories and laughs. Bennie enjoyed country music, John Wayne movies and watching car races.
There will be a memorial service for Bennie Sandefur at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Round Mountain Cemetery.
Bennie is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Sandefur Bilderback; two grandchildren, Blake Bilderback and Mindy Bilderback of Neveda; four half-sisters, Wander Cooper of Conway Arkansas, Lou Cook of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Joy Husky of Yakima, Washington, and Connie Hiroo of Kent, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a half brother, Carl Sandefur Jr.; three half sisters, Mona Bridges of Shreveport, Louisiana, Norma Womack of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Royce South of Ravenden, Arkansas; three stepsisters, Charlotte Michel of Branson, Missouri, Jean Day and Ann Gabrielson of Washington.
