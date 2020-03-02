Berneta Rose Boswell, age 75, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord on February 28, 2020. Cremation arrangements have been made under the care of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Full obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 2, 2020 @ 3:42 pm
Berneta Rose Boswell, age 75, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord on February 28, 2020. Cremation arrangements have been made under the care of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Full obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.