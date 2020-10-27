Bernice Nolen, 92, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was born March 30, 1923, in England, Arkansas, to the late William and Jill Burcham. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Billy Burcham and her daughter, Judy Ann Smith.
Bernice is survived by her loving husband of over 72 years, J.T. Nolen; son, James E. Nolen (Carla); grandchildren, Kathy Barrino, Mike Gunnett, Terri Rice, James C. Nolen, Benjamin Nolen, Anna Nolen, Mike Bielling, Christopher Nolen and Lauren Nolen; great grandchildren; Dustin Lunsford, Julia Carter, Liliana Bielling, Jacob Nolen, Rowin Farrell, Greer Bender and Cain Gunnett. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Price and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, Arkansas, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Please wear a mask to comply with Covid 19 guidelines.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.