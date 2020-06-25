Mrs. Bessie Lucendia “Cindy” Hightower Wesley, 74, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born on Oct. 13, 1945, to the late William and Bernice Thompson Hightower in Conway, Arkansas.
She is survived by three daughters, LouAnn (Theodore) Brown of Damascus, Arkansas, Sandra Gardner of Atlanta, Georgia, and Lucille Wesley of Conway, Arkansas; three sons, Anthony “Smooth” Brown and Alfred Wesley, both of Conway, AR and Oscar (Tyshena) Wesley, Jr. of Fayetteville, Georgia; one stepdaughter, Margaret Ann Shannon of Memphis, Tennessee; one stepson, Keena Freeman of Sweet Home, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three sisters, LueEthel Flood of Flint, Michigan, Minnie Jean Hightower of Pasadena, California, and Lucille Hightower of Conway, Arkansas; three brothers, Johnnie (Tammie) Hightower and Luther Leon (Brenda) Hightower of Conway, Arkansas, and Anthony Wayne Hightower of North Little Rock, Arkansas; one uncle, James Hightower of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church, No. 8 West Brannon Drive, Conway, AR. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Arkansas. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneral homes.com
