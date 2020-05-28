Bettie Jowers Kolda, 95, of Conway, went to be with the Lord May 26, 2020. She was born Aug. 18, 1924 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to the late Clarence Lee and Oda Estella Jowers. Bettie was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bettie enjoyed camping but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 42 years, Anthony L. Kolda.
Bettie is survived by her daughter, Suzie Akin; grandsons, Ray, Justin (Natalie) and Scooter (Brandi) Akin; six great grandchildren, Ariel, Ethan, Gavin, Beaux, Zoey and Hawk Akin; sister, Arlena Jane Rutledge; and many more family and friends.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.