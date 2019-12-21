Betty Alice Roberts, 86, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
She was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Damascus, Arkansas, to the late Leland and Ruth (Henson) Hutto.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; her husband of 43 years, William C. Roberts, MD; daughters, Beverly Wallace (H.C.) of Bee Branch and Vanessa Downing (Larry) of Hot Springs Village; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faulkner County Community Foundation Giving Tree Endowment 5 Allied Drive, Suite 51110, Little Rock, AR 72202, (phone) 501-372-1116, (website) https://www.arcf.org/give-online.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date by the family.
