Betty Jumper, 96, of Jonesboro passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born to the late Darrell and Mary Diggs Willcockson in Walcott on Oct. 25, 1924.
Betty graduated from Walcott High School in 1943. She lettered in basketball all four years and received the citizenship award in the ninth grade, this was normally awarded to a graduating senior. She was selected all through high school to sing solo’s and in the high school trio. As a senior Betty was selected Walcott High School Queen.
Betty began college and married her husband, Gerald Jumper in 1945. They had a son in August of 1946 and it took many years to finish her degree. At this time you could teach and finish your schooling on Saturdays, Wednesday nights and during the summer. She taught many years in Southeast Missouri and spent the last 19 years of her career in West Helena. Betty enjoyed all of the schools she served and always joined a Baptist Church in that community and joined the choir. In West Helena, Betty was in the choir for 18 years, on the building committee, taught a Sunday school class, and was inducted in the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority in West Helena.
Betty and her husband moved to Jonesboro in 1981 and joined the First Baptist Church. She joined the Phebean Sunday School Class, Betty loved the class and all the ladies. Betty worked with the Finance Committee for 27 years and made many close friends in Jonesboro through the years.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Gerald Jumper Sr.; son, Gerald Jumper Jr. and wife, Lynda; and sister, Goldie Brown.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Fran Bailey (Jim) of Conway; grandchildren, G.J. Jumper (Alison) of Jonesboro, Amanda Olson (Josh) of Jonesboro, Sarah Beth Lowe (Mitchell) of Little Rock, Ryan Bailey (Ellen) of Woodland, Texas, and Katie Bailey-Harris (Andy); nieces, Betty Story (Tom), Sharon Stone (Steve), and Sheena Lairamore (Chad); brother, Jim Wilcox (Betty); 13 great grandchildren that she dearly loves; Cross Jumper, Reece Jumper, Anna Kaye Olson, Gracie Olson, Clay Olson, Elsie Bailey, Faith Bailey, Hartford Lowe, Bailey Lowe, Hayes Lowe, Greer Harris, Sumner Harris, and Rowan Harris. Betty also leaves behind her cousin and best friend, Leoda Croft, and a host of other family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 all services will be reserved for family.
Online guestbook: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.