Betty McClain, 92, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born on Friday, May 11, 1928, in Gorin, Missouri, to the late Charles and Hanna Davis Morris. On Nov. 19, 1946, she was united in marriage to Charles McClain.
Mrs. McClain was a homemaker, she was of the Baptist Faith, loved doing Word Seek puzzles and listening to audio books.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters; and one brother.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Patricia McClain and Brenda McClain both of Conway; granddaughter, Cindy Puckett of Quincy, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Brianna and Zachary Puckett all of Quincy, Illinois; brother, Ron Morris of Roanoke, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Judy Morris of Roanoke, Illinois.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, 1-2 p.m. in the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Randy Long officiating. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the wonderful loving staff of Superior Health and Rehab in Conway.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.