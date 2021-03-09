Betty Murphy Ryan, 88, of Danville passed away on March 6, 2021. She was born on Oct. 14, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, to Clarence and Thelma Riedel. After marrying her first husband, Guy Murphy, she relocated to Arkansas. It was in Danville, Arkansas, where she started her career in customer service at Max and Anna Coger’s pharmacy. After working at Coger Pharmacy for a short time, she was hired at Otasco and worked for several years for Abe Pledger and John Ed Chambers, Jr. Following Otasco, she worked at Western Auto for Jim Loyd. After the death of her first husband, she relocated to Conway, Arkansas, where she worked for Dwayne Goode at American Drug and later for Bill Garrett and the Medicine Shoppe.
Betty was a member of the Danville First Methodist Church and the Second Baptist Church of Conway. Betty was known by so many around the state for her tireless work ethic, dedication to her family and love for Elvis Presley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Guy Murphy; second husband, Ezell Ryan; sister, Agnes Cowan; daughter, Anna Sue Murphy; and two grandsons, Bill Preston Donnell and Brandon Crow.
Survivors include her brother, Ron Riedel (Shirley) of Washington; sister, Francis Klabius of Michigan; daughter, Guyann Donnell (Bill); four grandsons, Mike Donnell (Shauna), Ronnie Jo Crow, Ritchie Powers (Kari), and Dallas Lowery; nine great-grandchildren, Ryan Donnell, Joseph Donnell (Maranda), Preston Donnell (Rainey), Paige Dugan (Michael), Lexi Crow, Ashton Barborek, Abby Crow, Brock Jackson, and Piper Crow; and a host of family, friends and the wonderful group of people at Chambers Memorial Hospital and Mitchell’s Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Earl Ladd Cemetery in Danville. Pallbearers will be Bill Donnell, Mike Donnell, Ryan Donnell, Joseph Donnell and Preston Donnell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Danville United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home Danville. Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwell funeralhomes.com
