Bettye Ruth Shapter, 74 of Conway, left her earthly home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. She was born to the late George and Eunice Hall.
Bettye was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 54 years, Pete; two brothers, George and Jack Hall; and one sister, Fran Lawson.
Bettye is survived by her children, Blake Birdsong of NLR and Matt Shapter (Amber) of Conway; three granddaughters, Delia Murry, Loral and Mallea Shapter; and one grandson Axel Birdsong. Bettye had a large host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.
Bettye loved God, her family, life, sweets and caffeine free diet coke.
These last several years of life weren’t easy for her but she navigated them with grace and love, rarely ever a complaint. She found the bright side of the situation and made the most of what she had. She will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to have known her.
The family would like to express how thankful they are to her Kindred Hospice team, especially her nurse Brandy. The staff at Stonebridge, you were her family when we could not be there. There will never be enough words to express how much you all mean to us and what a blessing you were not just to Pete & Bettye but to their family as well.
Final arrangements are being handled by Griffin-Leggett funeral home in Conway. A family graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 at Edlin Cemetery, Stony Point Road, Perry County, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, click “Add A Memory” at: www.griffinleggettconway.com
