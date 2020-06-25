Beverly Ann Newsom, 63, of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020.
She was born Sept. 28, 1956, in Snyder, Texas, to the late James Calvin and Edna Lois Jordan Newsom. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Palmetto Chapter #47.
She is survived by her brother, Jimmy (Linda) Newsom; nephew, Tommy Newsom; niece, Julie Newsom, all of Conway, Arkansas; and fur babies, Bella, Bobo and Valley.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Thomas L. and Cladie M. Walton Newsom, William F. and Ollie Bains Jordan.
Special thank you to Wanda for her continued friendship over the years.
