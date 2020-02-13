Bill Webb, of Greenbrier, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Born Jan. 15, 1938 in Levy, Arkansas, to the late Whit and Louise Webb of Kensett, Arkansas.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Webb of Greenbrier; children Justin (Christy) Webb and Billy Don Slayton of Greenbrier, Roger (Tina) Slayton of Ratcliff, Arkansas, Carolyn Turner and Debbie Webb of Idaho, Shari Castro of California, Sheila (Garron) Riechers of Tennessee; sister, Betty (Buddy) Powell of Hope, Arkansas; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was an over the road truck driver for Virco Manufacturing of Conway for 30 years. He served in the United States Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter pilot for four years where he served in the Korean war.
He loved hunting, golfing, water sports, and playing guitar with his buddies. He was a member of LifeSong Baptist Church in Greenbrier.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at LifeSong Baptist Church, burial will be at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.