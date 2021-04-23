Billie Lynn Castleberry passed away on April 15, 2021. She was born to Curtis Byron and Mary Jo Nixon on March 17, 1938, in Springhill, Arkansas. She and her younger brother, Wayne, grew up in a small rock house near “tater hill” and attended school in nearby Greenbrier.
Eager to see the world before she settled down, Billie went on her senior trip. That done, she married, Buddy, the love of her life the next weekend. She was 18. Billie and her bricklayer husband moved to Shawnee, Oklahoma to build a life together. They put down roots, were active in their church and had two children, Gina and Scott. Buddy had calloused hands but a tender heart. Unfortunately, that tender heart stopped beating in 1978 leaving Billie a widow at the age of 40. She cried but never quit. Her faith was firm, and she was devoted to God and her children. She found a job at Southwestern Bell and worked diligently to provide for her kids. She persevered and continually prayed for her family, friends and her neighbors. She was one of those people that makes friends on vacation. Apologies to any business men who sat beside her on an airplane.
Her smile could light up a room. She was our hero and will be sorely missed.
“Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
Billie is survived by her daughter, Gina (Gene); her son, Scott (Cindy). She leaves behind five grandchildren, Taysha (Bill), Taron (Tara), Nathan, Jack and Isaac; and four great grandchildren, Taylynn, Trevin, Taycie and Trista. She is also survived by her brother Wayne (Liz) and his family.
Billie’s funeral service will be at First Baptist Church of Keller, Texas, at 10 a.m. on April 23. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Buddy, at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway, Arkansas on April 24 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you donate to the Widow’s Ministry of First Baptist Church Keller, Texas or to the American Cancer Society.
Widow’s Ministry of First Baptist Keller, https://www.fbckeller.org
American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org
