Billie Ruth Perkins Smith of Washington state, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021. The daughter of the late Bert M Perkins and Lena Battles Perkins. She was born in Guy, Arkansas, Oct. 17 1935.
Upon learning she was deaf, they moved to St. Louis, Missouri, to enroll her in the best deaf school at the time. She completed years of training in lip reading and sign language graduating in 1956. She obtained gainful employment and was active in her “deaf only” Lutheran church.
She had many friends and activities. She was talented as an artist and was kind and outgoing to all. She was married to the late Duane Smith. She made her home in Washington.
She leaves behind one sister, Helen Gregory; and one nephew, Robert Gregory of St Louis. She also leaves behind two daughters and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren of Washington state.
One deceased infant daughter is buried in Arkansas. Burial as of now seems to be at Copperas Springs cemetery in Guy, Arkansas, on Mother’s Day weekend. She was cremated.
