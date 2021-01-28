Billy Charles Lasker passed from this life on Jan 26, 2021. Born on June 28, 1942, he was raised in a Christian home and knew for himself God is real. He believed wholeheartedly in the bond and love of family. He graduated from Pine Street High School. After graduation he proudly served in the United States Army for several years during the Vietnam War. He worked most of his adult life in construction.
He had a huge heart and willing spirit to help anybody, anytime with anything.
His favorite things were his pets, eating sweets, dancing, playing baseball with the Conway Dodgers, making people laugh and of course scratch off tickets!
He had a soft spot in his heart for all children and was known to play with, talk with and fix their toys. We all know there are plenty of “Uncle Billy Stories”.
He will be missed, remembered and loved by family and friends alike.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Ray Cemetery in Conway. Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
