Billy Moore Wilson passed away on March 6, 2020, at Greenbrier Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1937, to Charles and Odda Wilson in Lake Village, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; and brothers, Charles Jr., Curtis, Jessie, Francis, Samuel, Frederick and Bernard.
He is survived by his son, J. DeWayne Wilson (Lisa) of Conway; daughter, Martha Sue Wilson of McNeil; granddaughters, Alyssa Crow of El Dorado, Jessica Roberts (Mark) of Van Buren, step granddaughter Jessie Shambarger of Conway; sister, Sylvia Romano (Joe) of Monroe, Louisiana; and brother, Glen Dale Wilson of Edmond, Oklahoma.
Billy owned and operated Bill's Pest Control of Wooster, Arkansas, for more than 30 years. He also was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wooster. Known locally as the “Bugman” Billy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was often seen at the Wooster store with his canoe heading to the Cadron or Cove creeks where he loved to catch bream or crappie which he often shared with his customers.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, Arkansas, 72034.
Funeral service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Wooster First Baptist Church, 68 Church Circle, Greenbrier, Arkansas, 72058. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wooster, AR.
