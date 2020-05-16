Billy R. Sivils, 73, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away May 10, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 20, 1947, in Hamburg, Arkansas, to Ervin and Goldie Sivils. He graduated in 1965 from Hamburg High School.
Bill attended UAM Monticello where he graduated with a business degree in 1969. Upon graduation he joined the Monticello Police Dept. Bill worked for Burlington Industries as a Data Processing Manager until joining IBM in Pennsylvania. His family spent two years in Australia with IBM where they later returned to Arkansas with Acxiom.
He is preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debbie Sivils of Greenbrier, Arkansas; one son, Shawn Sivils of Greenbrier, Arkansas; and one sister, Glenda Doss of Hamburg, Arkansas.
Bill loved his Lord and his church family. He was a dedicated member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, in Guy, Arkansas. Bill was a very active member of the Gideons. He loved working in his yard and taking care of his animals.
A Celebration of Life will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons or Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
