Billy Roy Fason, 43, of Cabot, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Billy was born in Sacramento, California, in October 1977 to Billy and Betty Fason from Tyler, Texas. Billy family moved to Arkansas in 1982 where he would stay and graduate high school at Jacksonville High. After high school, Billy attended Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock and would continue a long, successful career in welding.
Billy loved to travel. He enjoyed meeting new people and learning about different cultures. He lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, from 2003-2010. He enjoyed fishing and loved the ocean. He often referred back to the ocean as his most memorable moments.
Billy is survived by his mother, Betty Fason; brother, Chad Fason; sisters, Tammy Justice and Kimberly Highfill; daughter, Morganne Fason; and son, Dominic Fason.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Lester Fason.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.” We will miss you Billy and love you always.
