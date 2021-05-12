Billy Royce Little, age 88, of Clinton, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Born on March 13, 1933, in Shirley, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Milton and Pearl Mahaney Little.
Billy was a loving son, father and grandfather. He had moved to Kokomo, Indiana where he married Elladonna Rhine. He worked as a foreman for American Standard in Kokomo, Indiana. In 1980 he moved to Tiffin, Ohio to join the plant after the closing of the Kokomo facility where he retired at age 55, then moved to Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. He was a member of the Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Grady. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, Masonic Lodge where he was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite and Shriners. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting quail, pheasant, ginseng, and mushrooms. He also volunteered at the Fairfield Bay Resort in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Louise Napier, Baycle “Ern” Little, A.J. Little, Gwendolyn Barnett, Guyla Bonds, his twin brother Bobby Boyce Little, and Judy Rolen; and his partner of 20+ years Inge Weaver.
He is survived by his daughter, Anna L. Berry (Tom) of Tiffin, Ohio; his son, John Little (Jennifer) of Clover, South Carolina; his grandchildren, Brandon T. Berry of Dayton, Ohio, Abby, Maggie and Briar Little and a great-grandchild, Evelyn Midget all of Clover, South Carolina; his sister, Oleda Harness of Marion, Indiana; and his ex-spouse, Elladonna Rhine Little. Mr. Little is also survived by many relatives and friends.
He was laid to rest in the Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to Ozark Health Nursing & Rehab, Arkansas Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
