Billy Van Zandt, age 94, of Dover, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Conway. He was born July 8, 1926, in Dover to John Alexander and Rachel Mae Clare Van Zandt.
He was a 21-year retired United States Army Veteran who served in World War II. He retired from General Motors Company, was a member of the VFW Roger’s Rye Post in Russellville, a Quartermaster for several years and a member of the Eagles Club of Russellville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the beach on vacation and loved to work outside.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hedwig "Susie" Van Zandt; son, John Joseph Van Zandt; two brothers, Larry Van Zandt and Bob Van Zandt and a sister, Peggy Walker.
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Whitey Humbert of Conway, Mary and Gary Elkins of Huntley, Illinois and Patricia Reynolds of Dover; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Toni Van Zandt of Cleveland, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Ashley Norman, Brooke Fudoli, Stephanie Van Zandt, Shelby Van Zandt, Alexander Elkins, Amanda Kiphart, and Rachel Kiphart; and three great-grandchildren, David Norman, Drake Norman and Logan Elkins.
The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Forehand Cemetery and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
An open viewing will be held Thursday from 1 p.m., until 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Norman, David Norman, Drake Norman, Tim Coney, Jason Wickliffe, Jack Sitze, Rusty Rotenbury, Jack Reeves and Brock Fudoli.
Memorials may be made to VFW Roger’s Rye Post 2283, 4162 N Arkansas Ave., Russellville, Arkansas, 72801.
The online obituary and guest book are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
