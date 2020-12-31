Billy Whitaker Byrd, age 82, of Damascus, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord on Dec. 28, 2020. He was born on Dec. 28, 1938, in Deventer, Missouri, to the late Eula and Elmer Byrd.
Bill was also preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Nolen and Kathleen Bone; one brother, Paul Davis; and one grandson, Nicholas Carnopis.
Bill was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Damascus. He was a steadfast christian and devoted family man. He served in the United States Army National Guard and the United States Air Force. He enjoyed gardening, singing in the choir, playing music, working around the farm, fixing things and numerous other hobbies. Bill was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss him. We will miss his smile, corny jokes and constant love.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family – wife of 61 years; two daughters, Floetta Byrd of Damascus, Arkansas, Donna (Vince) Barrow of Bee Branch, Arkansas, and Sandra (Ray) Rayburn of Bryant, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Sarah Chapel, Daniel Morris, Connor Rayburn, Luke Rayburn and Grayson Rayburn; one great-grandchild, Tristan Chapel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Damascus, Arkansas, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at the Martinville Cemetery, Damascus, Arkansas.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier.
We will be following COVID-19 guidelines and masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.