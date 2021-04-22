Blanche Criswell-Fowler, 100, of Springfield, Arkansas, departed this life on April 18, 2021. She was born April 12, 1921, to the late James and Lillie Brewer-Criswell in Springfield, Arkansas.
She is survived by three daughters, Gladys Marie Maltbia of Springfield, Arkansas; Anna Lee (Robert) Smith of St. Louis, Missouri, and Dioma Elizabeth (Rev. Elvin) Jackson of Mabelvale, Arkansas; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 728 Mt. Olive Road, Plumerville, Arkansas. Walk-thru visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to: Petit Jean State Bank Attn: Friends of Union Chapel Community Road Project P.O. Box 680/Morrilton, AR 72110
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
