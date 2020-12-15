Bobbie Ann Davis, 86, of Vilonia, passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was born March 18, 1934, to the late John W. and Minnie Lou Jones.
She enjoyed a good game of Dominoes and visiting with her friends at the Vilonia Senior Citizen, and being a member of the Red Hat Club. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and being with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Truel Davis; and sister, Betty Faye Carlisle.
Survived by three daughters, Brenda Evatt (Roger), Carolyn Dillard (Kelly), and Jowayna Farris (Frankie); seven grandchildren, Amy Smith, Joshua Evatt (Morgan), Taylor and Randy Dillard, Kelsey Harrell (Scott), Colleen Brown (Tyler), and Chris Farris (Amber); and 10 great-grandchildren, Bodie Smith, Lea Alice, Sadie, Elijah, and Titus Evatt, Chase and Crew Harrell, Preslee and Kyler Farris, Mckynsey Williams.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Burial in Vilonia Cemetery.
Special thank you to Mistie Barnard Cloninger for taking such special care of Momma throughout the years. Thank you to Kindred Hospice for your care.
